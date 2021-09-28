Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 644,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $23,655,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.