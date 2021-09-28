VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) & CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Head to Head Survey

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CURO Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A CURO Group 19.21% 33.91% 4.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CURO Group $847.40 million 0.84 $75.73 million $1.52 11.29

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Summary

CURO Group beats VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

