Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $2,216.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00404388 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,348,112 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.