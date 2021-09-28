Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Barings LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

WCN opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

