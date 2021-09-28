Water Island Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,511,822 Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,511,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,610,000. Ferro makes up approximately 1.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ferro by 962.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 1,887.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 551,863 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth about $6,317,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth about $38,033,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FOE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 2,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Ferro’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

