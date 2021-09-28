Water Island Capital LLC Has $69.91 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,373 shares during the period. Change Healthcare comprises 3.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $69,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 2,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,882. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

