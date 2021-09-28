Water Island Capital LLC Invests $104,000 in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,574,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,035.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock remained flat at $$9.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 178,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.