Water Island Capital LLC Invests $21.25 Million in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 274,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,253,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,884 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,592,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,091,000 after purchasing an additional 130,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock remained flat at $$77.98 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

