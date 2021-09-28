Water Island Capital LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 598,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 621.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

Shares of SNR remained flat at $$8.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $741.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.