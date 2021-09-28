Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 5,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $131,076,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $93,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $30,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.