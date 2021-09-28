Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.82. Welltower reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

WELL traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

