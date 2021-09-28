West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $80,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,916,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,438,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

NYSE:WFG opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

