Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up to $103.07

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.07, but opened at $108.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 1,916 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 696,230 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

