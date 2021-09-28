Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.