Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $578,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 277.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,413,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of WLL opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.23. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

