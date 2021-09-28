Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) PT Raised to $20.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.75 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $491.70 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.