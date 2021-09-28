Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) PT Raised to $20.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.75 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $491.70 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

