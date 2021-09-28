Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Up 5.5%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.22. 3,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 622,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGO. Wedbush decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

