Woodcoin Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $607,069.11 and approximately $68,361.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,436.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.63 or 0.06848093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00347870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.53 or 0.01169319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00109253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.00661859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.00551464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00304191 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

