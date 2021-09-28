Workday, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workday in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $263.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,465.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.81. Workday has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Workday by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

