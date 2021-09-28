WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in WPP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at $32,470,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

WPP Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

