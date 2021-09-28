Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading 1% Lower This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 1% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $929,355.59 and $11,275.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $483.79 or 0.01155802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.