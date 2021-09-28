X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.08 and last traded at $41.11. Approximately 24,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 86,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,838,000.

