Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $147.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

