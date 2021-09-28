Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,653 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 132.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

