Xponance Inc. Takes $2.03 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,572,000 after buying an additional 786,456 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.48.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLUG opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

