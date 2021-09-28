XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from XRF Scientific’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About XRF Scientific

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

