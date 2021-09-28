Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 22,046,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,347,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Yamana Gold by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,869,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Yamana Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 291,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 143,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 141.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 316,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

