Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $17.90. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 6,729 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DBS Vickers lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.