Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:YTRA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 60,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,912. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

