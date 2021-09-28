Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,313 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.56% of Yext worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $7,228,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Yext by 70.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 281,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 3.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,519,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,995. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.