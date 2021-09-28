Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $132.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts bode well. Also, it is benefiting from robust sales momentum in North America, the U.K., and Australia. Meanwhile, Yum Brands has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance guest experience. Also, it continues to innovate core menus to attract customers. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analyst’s optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persist. This along with a rise in net costs and expenses, and high debt levels remain concerns.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

Shares of YUM traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,266. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

