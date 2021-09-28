Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report $63.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.90 million to $64.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TTCF opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.02. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

