Zacks: Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. trivago posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. 753,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,613. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $908.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

