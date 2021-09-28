Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.06 million and the highest is $18.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $73.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $75.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.85 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $77.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $311.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

