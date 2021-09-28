Zacks: Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post sales of $975.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $993.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $891.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

Shares of AYI traded down $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $175.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day moving average of $174.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.