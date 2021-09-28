Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $323.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.16 million and the highest is $326.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $269.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

NYSE:B opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $34.93 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $720,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

