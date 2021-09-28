Zacks: Analysts Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.62 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post ($1.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.78). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($5.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.25. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $40.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

