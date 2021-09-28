Zacks: Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 165,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

