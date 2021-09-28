Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

NYSE INN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 8,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,631. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

