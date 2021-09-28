Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Beyond Air reported sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XAIR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of -0.46. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

