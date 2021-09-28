Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report sales of $120.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the lowest is $118.30 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $491.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $554.00 million, with estimates ranging from $544.71 million to $568.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

