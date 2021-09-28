Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce sales of $86.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.90 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $33.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $291.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $429.95 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $483.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 317,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

