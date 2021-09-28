Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

