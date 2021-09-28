Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,729.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 57.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $265.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.68. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

