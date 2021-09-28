Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. 5,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.