Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.52). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,367. The company has a market capitalization of $159.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.