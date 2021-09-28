Zacks: Brokerages Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $3.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49. Facebook posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $14.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.24 to $17.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $353.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.04. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $905,486,162. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

