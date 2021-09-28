Zacks: Brokerages Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDVL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MDVL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 2,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,304. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.11. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.