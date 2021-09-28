Zacks: Brokerages Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $21.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,240. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $660.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.55.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

