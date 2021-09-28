Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 384.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $157.77. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $129.60 and a one year high of $308.00.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

